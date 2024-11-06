NEXT Biometrics Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Wins

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (NXTBF) has released an update.

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA has shown significant growth in Q3 2024, reporting a 360% increase in revenue to NOK 27.6 million compared to the previous year. The company is nearing its break-even target with an EBITDA of just negative NOK 0.3 million and has secured strategic contracts and design-wins across China, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Their technology, particularly the Active Thermal® sensors, continues to be in high demand, contributing to a robust order pipeline.

