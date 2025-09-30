Markets

Next 15 Group H1 Pre-tax Profit Declines, Stock Up

September 30, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UK-based Next 15 Group plc (NFG.L), Tuesday reported decreased pre-tax profit in its first half.

On the London Stock Exchange, the stock was up 4.03 percent, at 297.52 pence.

The company's pre-tax profit was 2.83 million pounds significantly lower than 33.39 million pounds last year.

Operating profit narrowed to 6.07 million pounds from 31.56 million pounds last year.

Loss for the period attributable to owners of the parent was 1.02 million pounds compared to a profit of 23.61 million pounds prior year.

Loss per share was 1.4 pence compared to earnings per share of 22.1 pence a year ago.

Adjusted pre-tax profit came down to 30.94 million pounds from 31.38 million pounds earlier year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was 21.4 pence higher than 20.8 pence a year ago.

The company's revenue came down to 324.22 million pounds from 364.08 million pounds earlier year.

Net revenue was 238.96 million pounds lower than 286.78 million pounds prior year.

The company noted that trading in the first couple of months of the second quarter fiscal year 2026 is progressing as expected.

