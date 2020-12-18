Markets
Nexstar's WGN America Reaches Carriage Agreement With Hulu

(RTTNews) - Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) said Friday that its wholly-owned cable network, WGN America, has reached multi-year agreement with Hulu to be carried by the streaming service beginning January 19, 2021.

The company noted that the agreement also restores Nexstar's ABC-affiliated television stations to Hulu + Live TV.

It marks Nexstar's third agreement with a subscription-based streaming service reached this month. Financial terms were not disclosed.

According to Nexstar, the agreement enables WGN America to add about 4 million new Hulu + Live TV subscribers to the national reach of the cable network, currently available in about 75 million television households across the United States.

