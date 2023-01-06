Markets
DISH

Nexstar's Mission Broadcasting And White Knight Broadcasting Pull Local Channels From DISH TV

January 06, 2023 — 11:05 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) said Friday that Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting local channels, both operated by Nexstar Media Group, were removed from DISH TV Friday, affecting access in 28 markets nationwide.

With this removal, DISH customers no longer have access to the local channels in Mission's markets, such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW and MNT, and to White Knight stations in two markets.

DISH alleged that Mission and White Knight demand unreasonable rate increases as their viewership with DISH subscribers continues to decline. Mission and White Knight rejected DISH's extension offers to keep programming accessible to customers while negotiations continue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DISH
NXST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.