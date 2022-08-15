US Markets
Nexstar to acquire 75% of The CW Network

Nexstar Media Group said on Monday it will acquire 75% of The CW Network, home to popular shows such as "Riverdale" and "The Flash".

Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O and Paramount PARA.O, the current co-owners of the TV network, will each retain 12.5% of stake in CW.

