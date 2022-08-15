Nexstar to acquire 75% of The CW Network
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group NXST.O said on Monday it will acquire 75% of The CW Network, home to popular shows such as "Riverdale" and "The Flash".
Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O and Paramount PARA.O, the current co-owners of the TV network, will each retain 12.5% of stake in CW.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT
- Disney tops Netflix in streaming subscribers, raises prices for ad-free options
- U.S. says China used Pelosi's Taiwan visit as pretext to alter status quo
- Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting