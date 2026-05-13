Nexstar-Tegna Merger Blocked by Federal Judge Amid Antitrust Battle

A federal judge’s decision to block the merger between Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST and TEGNA Inc. has become one of the most significant antitrust battles in the U.S. media industry in years. The dispute began on Aug. 19, 2025, when Nexstar announced plans to acquire Tegna in a deal valued at roughly $6.2 billion, aiming to create the nation’s largest local television broadcaster.

The merger quickly drew criticism from regulators, state attorneys general, labor advocates and distributors such as DirecTV, who argued that the combined company would wield excessive control over local TV markets, raise retransmission fees and weaken independent local journalism. On March 18, California and seven other states filed an antitrust lawsuit to stop the transaction, claiming it would reduce competition and hurt consumers.

Although the FCC and the Justice Department approved the acquisition on March 19, U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley issued a temporary restraining order on March 28, halting integration efforts. On April 17, he escalated the action into a preliminary injunction, ruling that plaintiffs were likely to succeed in proving antitrust violations. The court ordered Tegna to continue operating independently while litigation proceeds.

NXST reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $6.15 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.7% and rising 82.5% from the year-ago quarter. The sharp year-over-year growth was largely driven by the absence of $42 million in one-time transaction and restructuring charges recorded in the prior-year period. It posted revenues of $1.4 billion in the quarter, which rose 13.1% from the prior-year period and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.6%. The growth was driven by $106 million in additional revenues from the TEGNA acquisition, along with stronger advertising and distribution revenues across its legacy operations.

NXST belongs to the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry. Nexstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and its shares have slid 2.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 10.4% decline. In the same period, two of its peers, Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME and The Walt Disney Company DIS, have lost 48.2% and 6.7%, respectively. While DIS also carries a #3, TME has a #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bottom Line

The case has major implications for the future of media consolidation in America. If the injunction ultimately stands, it could discourage large broadcast mergers and embolden state-led antitrust enforcement even after federal approval. The ruling also signals growing concern over shrinking local-news competition, newsroom layoffs and rising cable costs. For broadcasters already struggling against streaming platforms and Big Tech, the outcome may reshape how traditional media companies pursue scale and survival in a rapidly changing industry.

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