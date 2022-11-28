Nexstar Media To Replace Sabre In S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) will replace Sabre Corp. (SABR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sabre will replace Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is acquiring Flagstar Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Sabre has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) will replace Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Nu Skin Enterprises will replace PBF Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600. PBF is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Nu Skin is more representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P Dow Jones Indices noted that it will make the changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 1.

