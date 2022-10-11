Nexstar Media (NXST) Launches Dare to Love, Defy to Hate

Nexstar Media NXST recently announced the launch of a mental health awareness program called Dare to Love, Defy to Hate on CW Network to address the most crucial problem of the American youth, deteriorating mental health.



This program will be released in partnership with the United States Surgeon General to initiate conversations about mental health with the audience and help them break the negative stigmas surrounding this topic.



Nexstar has also collaborated with world-renowned recording artist Stevie Wonder to use his song Where is Our Love Song as the official soundtrack of the Dare to Love, Defy Hate initiative.



CW Network will incorporate mental health storylines within CW’s original hit series like All American, All American: Homecoming, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, Walker and Walker Independence.



This program is an opportunity for CW Network to use its platforms to raise awareness and amplify the voices of diverse young people and gain traction with them.

Networks Division of Nexstar Media Aids Growth

The CW Network, which has recently been acquired by Nexstar, forms a crucial part of the company’s network division. It is home to some of the super hit shows like The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, Kung Fu, Nikita, Riverdale and Smallville.



Its 2023 lineup includes drama content like The Winchesters (Oct 11) and Gotham Knights (Oct 21), and unscripted content like Magic With the Stars (Oct 22) and Recipe With Disaster (Nov 4). This strong lineup is expected to create anticipation among people and increase traffic on the site.



Rewind TV, the digital television network of Nexstar is set to brighten America’s cherished occasion of Halloween as it airs the six Halloween episodes of Sabrina, The Teenage Witch-O-Ween Marathon including A Halloween Story, Good Will Haunting, The Halloween Scene and Murder on the Halloween Express on Oct 31.



Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

The News Nation, another network division of Nexstar, released a show by Chris Cuomo which is supposed to be uncommon from the other news channels as it claims to not frame national conversations as left or right but expose the game to viewers.



The News Nation also covered the live national television coverage of debates between the candidates running for the offices of Texas Governor, the United States Senator from Georgia and the United States Senator from Pennsylvania. Viewers could go to NewsNationNow.com and watch focus groups of Democrat, Republican and independent voters react to the responses of the candidates as they debated.



Total television advertising revenues that grew 15.7% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2022 were majorly driven by political advertising revenues.



However, News Nation faces stiff competition from Fox Corporation’s FOXA Fox News. Fox News has been one of the most influential and recognized news brands globally. It finished August as the best-performing news brand for 18 consecutive months in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views.



The company’s cable TV business faces a serious threat from OTT platforms as consumers are changing their viewing patterns toward subscription-based video-on-demand services.



Nevertheless, Nexstar continues to make progress on the rollout of ATSC 3.0 as it launched it in four additional markets in second-quarter fiscal 2022 and is accelerating discussions behind the scenes with potential technology and business partners for this service.



Its share price has increased 14.2% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector, which declined 40.8% in the same time frame.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Nexstar currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are BJ's Wholesale Club BJ and Hyatt Hotels H, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

BJ shares have gained 4.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has declined 0.28% over the past 30 days to $3.59 per share.



H shares have declined 14.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings remained unchanged at 68 cents per share over the past month.







