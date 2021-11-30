Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.38, changing hands as low as $147.32 per share. Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXST's low point in its 52 week range is $97.37 per share, with $171.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.