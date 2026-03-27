Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Price Target Increased by 16.45% to 276.79

The average one-year price target for Nexstar Media Group (NasdaqGS:NXST) has been revised to $276.79 / share. This is an increase of 16.45% from the prior estimate of $237.69 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $190.78 to a high of $315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.97% from the latest reported closing price of $212.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexstar Media Group. This is an decrease of 475 owner(s) or 48.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXST is 0.15%, an increase of 43.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.28% to 30,415K shares. The put/call ratio of NXST is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,182K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,077K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,033K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 863K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%.

Geode Capital Management holds 773K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 46.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.