Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 28th of February to US$0.90. This takes the annual payment to 1.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Nexstar Media Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Nexstar Media Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:NXST Historic Dividend February 1st 2022

Nexstar Media Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Nexstar Media Group has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from US$0.48 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$3.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 25% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Nexstar Media Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 48% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Nexstar Media Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Nexstar Media Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Nexstar Media Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

