Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NXST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $169.33, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXST was $169.33, representing a 0.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $167.79 and a 96.53% increase over the 52 week low of $86.16.

NXST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). NXST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.8. Zacks Investment Research reports NXST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.78%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nxst Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NXST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NXST as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZM with an increase of 9.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NXST at 0.75%.

