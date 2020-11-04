Dividends
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NXST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NXST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.7, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXST was $87.7, representing a -34.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $133.25 and a 102.21% increase over the 52 week low of $43.37.

NXST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). NXST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.66. Zacks Investment Research reports NXST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 187%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NXST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NXST as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 14.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NXST at 2.88%.

