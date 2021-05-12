Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $148.6, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXST was $148.6, representing a -9.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $163.62 and a 135.42% increase over the 52 week low of $63.12.

NXST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). NXST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.6. Zacks Investment Research reports NXST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.21%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

