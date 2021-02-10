Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXST was $126.21, representing a -3.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $131 and a 191.01% increase over the 52 week low of $43.37.

NXST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). NXST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.87. Zacks Investment Research reports NXST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 220.24%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NXST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NXST as a top-10 holding:

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 31.56% over the last 100 days. QVAL has the highest percent weighting of NXST at 219%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.