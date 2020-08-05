Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Dividends
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NXST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NXST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.51, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXST was $89.51, representing a -32.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $133.25 and a 106.39% increase over the 52 week low of $43.37.

NXST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). NXST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.95. Zacks Investment Research reports NXST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 166.27%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

