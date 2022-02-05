Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.90 Dividend

It looks like Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Nexstar Media Group's shares before the 10th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.90 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.80 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Nexstar Media Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $169.27. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Nexstar Media Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Nexstar Media Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 12% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Nexstar Media Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 10% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NasdaqGS:NXST Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Nexstar Media Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 56% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Nexstar Media Group looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, Nexstar Media Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 25% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has Nexstar Media Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Nexstar Media Group is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Nexstar Media Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Nexstar Media Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Nexstar Media Group (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

