Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q3, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $25 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $7.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $1.132 billion from $1.269 billion last year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $7.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.51 -Revenue (Q3): $1.132 Bln vs. $1.269 Bln last year.

