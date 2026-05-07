Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $164 million, or $5.09 per share. This compares with $108 million, or $3.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $1.396 billion from $1.234 billion last year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $164 Mln. vs. $108 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.09 vs. $3.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.396 Bln vs. $1.234 Bln last year.

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