NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $NXST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP ($NXST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,251,644,682 and earnings of $3.30 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NXST stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP Insider Trading Activity

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP insiders have traded $NXST stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PERRY A SOOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 264,920 shares for an estimated $43,797,314 .

. BRETT JENKINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,116 shares for an estimated $1,408,029 .

. DANA ZIMMER (See Remarks) sold 4,846 shares for an estimated $861,021

ANDREW ALFORD (President, Broadcasting) sold 3,768 shares for an estimated $685,715

CHARLES THOMAS MCMILLEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,750 shares for an estimated $458,974 .

. JOHN R MUSE sold 2,385 shares for an estimated $405,824

GARY WEITMAN (See Remarks) sold 1,241 shares for an estimated $219,917

LISBETH MCNABB sold 875 shares for an estimated $150,500

BERNADETTE S. AULESTIA sold 500 shares for an estimated $82,224

LEE ANN GLIHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $52,214

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.