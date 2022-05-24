Nexstar Media Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NXST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $162.23, changing hands as low as $160.47 per share. Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXST's low point in its 52 week range is $135.87 per share, with $192.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.54.

