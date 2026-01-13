Nexstar Media Group (BIT:1NXST) Price Target Increased by 17.87% to 223.57

The average one-year price target for Nexstar Media Group (BIT:1NXST) has been revised to €223.57 / share. This is an increase of 17.87% from the prior estimate of €189.67 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €178.34 to a high of €250.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.26% from the latest reported closing price of €174.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexstar Media Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NXST is 0.25%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 39,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,158K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NXST by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,158K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NXST by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,084K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing a decrease of 18.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NXST by 52.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 923K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NXST by 11.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 914K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NXST by 15.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.