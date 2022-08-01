Markets
Nexstar Media Extends CEO Perry's Employment Agreement

(RTTNews) - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) announced its Board has extended the employment agreement of CEO, Perry Sook, through March 31, 2026. Sook also serves as Chairman and he remains a top shareholder.

Dennis Miller, Chairman of Nexstar's Board of Directors Compensation Committee, said: "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are grateful for Perry's contributions and look forward to the continued benefit of his vision and dedication to the company's viewers, advertising clients, team members, shareholders and other stakeholders."

Sook founded Nexstar Media Group in 1996. He has served as Chief Executive Officer since that time.

