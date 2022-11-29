Nexstar Media Climbs 7% On Joining S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning on the news of it joining S&P MidCap 400, effective December 1.

Nexstar Media Group, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services.

NXST is at $187.24 currently. It has traded in the range of $139.69-$204.62 in the last 1 year.

