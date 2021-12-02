Nexstar Media: Local Television Still a Great Business

Television broadcasting may not be the sexiest tech story out there, but for Nexstar Media Group (NXST), it doesn’t really matter. Its 1,000% increase in its stock price over the past 10 years speaks for itself.

Nexstar is a television broadcasting and digital media company which operates TV stations, websites and digital media services across the country. The company operates 199 TV stations in 116 different markets with a strong presence in 50 of the largest markets in the U.S.

The company has grown organically and through acquisitions, and is expected to generate over $5 billion in revenue next year.

I am bullish on NXST based on its low valuation and increased expectations as we move into the 2022 election cycle. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Transformative Acquisition

In 2019, Nexstar acquired Tribune Media in a deal valued at $7.2 billion. According to the company, the transaction was accretive in the short-term and long-term time frames.

This combination created the largest pure-play local broadcast television and digital media company in the country. The combined company is the nation’s leading provider of local news, entertainment, sports, lifestyle and network programming through its broadcast and digital media platforms.

In addition to acquiring Tribune’s 39 local television stations, the deal also involved a 31% stake in popular cable channel Food Network, as well as 100% ownership of WGN America.

One of the important benefits of acquiring these cable channels is to smooth out the biennial fluctuations in TV advertising revenue, which is substantially larger in election years (every even numbered year).

Retransmission Revenues

Retransmission consent is a long-standing regulatory requirement that requires TV providers (cable and satellite companies) to obtain permission from local broadcasters before carrying their programming.

In exchange, a broadcaster may propose that the operator pay cash to carry the station which often leads to intense negotiations to arrive at an agreement. Most cable and satellite operators agree that local broadcasting is a value-added “channel” on their systems, and end up paying for that right.

Retransmission revenues for Nexstar in 2020 were $2.1 billion, representing almost half of total revenues. This source of cash flow is expected to remain strong and increase over time as the value of local broadcasting content maintains its popularity.

Recent Financial Results

Third-quarter financial results showed a revenue increase of only 3.5% to $1.6 billion, which was somewhat expected as this is an odd-numbered calendar year.

Political advertising decreased 91%, however non-political advertising revenues increased 13.3%. Other revenues increased at double-digit rates, with retransmission revenues increasing 15% and digital revenues increasing 47%.

Net income and EBITDA both decreased approximately 10% due to the absence of high-margin political revenues. The key financial metric for Nexstar is free cash flow, which came in at approximately $250 million for the quarter and over $900 million year-to-date.

Balance Sheet, Dividend

Nexstar has always maintained somewhat of a levered balance sheet throughout its history, largely due to the high levels of free cash flow in its business model. Capital allocation and free cash flow guidance was described by the company in its Q3 report:

“Through the nine months ended September 30, Nexstar allocated approximately $493 million toward share repurchases and dividends, a 29% increase over the total capital returned to shareholders for all of 2020, while maintaining leverage below 3.5x. Fourth quarter trends continue to improve, and we look forward to what we expect to be a record level of revenue with the return of political advertising in 2022. We remain confident in meeting or exceeding our recently updated pro forma average annual free cash flow guidance of approximately $1.33 billion during the 2021/2022 cycle.”

Valuation

Based on forward EPS estimates of approximately $25 in 2022, NXST is trading a very cheap valuation of only 6x earnings. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the company is trading at approximately 6.8x forward EBITDA.

The company has a solid track record of dividend increases and the annual dividend now stands at $2.80 which is currently yielding 1.9%.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, NXST has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. At $189.14, the average Nexstar price target implies 26.4% upside potential.

Disclosure: Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.