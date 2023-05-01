Nexstar Inks Multi-year Distribution Deal With Hulu

(RTTNews) - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) said on Monday that it has entered into a multi-year distribution deal with Hulu. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The deal covers 122 of the company's local television stations, including the launch of the company's MyNetworkTV affiliates and independent stations, and the continued carriage of its cable news network, NewsNation, on Hulu + Live TV," the company said in a statement.

