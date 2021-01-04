Markets
Nexstar Extends Partnership With NBC On Long-term Basis

(RTTNews) - Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) said that Nexstar Inc. and its operating partners have reached agreements to renew the existing NBC Television Network affiliations.

The renewal covers NBC Affiliated Television stations in 33 markets owned by Nexstar and Its operating partners.

Tom Carter, Nexstar President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer stated, "We are delighted to extend our partnership again with NBC on a long-term basis.

