Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) ending at $137.89, denoting a +1.76% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the television broadcaster had lost 5.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nexstar Broadcasting Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 8, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.68, showcasing a 76.99% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, down 5.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.60 per share and revenue of $5.02 billion, which would represent changes of -56.88% and -3.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nexstar Broadcasting Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.71% lower. At present, Nexstar Broadcasting Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Nexstar Broadcasting Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.94, so one might conclude that Nexstar Broadcasting Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that NXST currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Broadcast Radio and Television industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.5.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.