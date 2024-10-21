News & Insights

NexPoint upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James

October 21, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne upgraded NexPoint Residential (NXRT) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $50 price target The firm cites “resurgent” institutional demand for well-maintained workforce-housing assets in 2024 for the upgrade. A resilient economy has led to stronger than expected household formation and multifamily demand this year, helping partially offset the surge in new supply growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

NXRT

NXRT

