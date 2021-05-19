NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that NHF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.05, the dividend yield is 4.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHF was $12.05, representing a -1.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.19 and a 44.66% increase over the 52 week low of $8.33.

