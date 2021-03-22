NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NHF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.44, the dividend yield is 5.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHF was $11.44, representing a -5.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.07 and a 62.73% increase over the 52 week low of $7.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHF as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 12.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHF at 4.32%.

