NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that NHF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHF was $17.35, representing a -21.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.17 and a 7.7% increase over the 52 week low of $16.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 11.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHF at 1.12%.

