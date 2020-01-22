Dividends
NHF

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that NHF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHF was $17.35, representing a -21.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.17 and a 7.7% increase over the 52 week low of $16.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NHF as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 11.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHF at 1.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NHF


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular