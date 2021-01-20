NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NHF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHF was $11.6, representing a -35.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.01 and a 84.13% increase over the 52 week low of $6.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHF as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 7.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHF at 4.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.