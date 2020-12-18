NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NHF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.6, the dividend yield is 5.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHF was $10.6, representing a -41.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.05 and a 68.25% increase over the 52 week low of $6.30.

