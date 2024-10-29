News & Insights

Markets
NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Q3 FFO Rises - Quick Facts

October 29, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) reported third quarter FFO of $15.7 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $14.5 million, or $0.55 per share, a year ago. Core FFO was $17.9 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to $18.1 million, or $0.69 per share. AFFO totaled $20.6 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to $20.6 million, or $0.78 per share, prior year. Net loss for the third quarter was $8.9 million, or loss of $0.35 per share, compared to net income of $33.7 million, or income of $1.28 per share, previous year.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues were $64.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $69.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. Same Store NOI decreased 2.4%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $64.08 million in revenue.

NexPoint Residential Trust also announced that its board approved a dividend of $0.51 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on December 31, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 13, 2024. This represents an 10.3% increase over the previous quarter's dividend per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.