NexPoint Residential Trust Q3 FFO Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) reported third quarter FFO of $15.7 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $14.5 million, or $0.55 per share, a year ago. Core FFO was $17.9 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to $18.1 million, or $0.69 per share. AFFO totaled $20.6 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to $20.6 million, or $0.78 per share, prior year. Net loss for the third quarter was $8.9 million, or loss of $0.35 per share, compared to net income of $33.7 million, or income of $1.28 per share, previous year.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues were $64.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $69.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. Same Store NOI decreased 2.4%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $64.08 million in revenue.

NexPoint Residential Trust also announced that its board approved a dividend of $0.51 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on December 31, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 13, 2024. This represents an 10.3% increase over the previous quarter's dividend per share.

