NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.44, changing hands as low as $44.08 per share. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXRT's low point in its 52 week range is $34.28 per share, with $52.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.36.

