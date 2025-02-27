NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.89, changing hands as high as $42.09 per share. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXRT's low point in its 52 week range is $28.20 per share, with $48.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.85.

