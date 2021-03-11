NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.341 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.95% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXRT was $43.51, representing a -7.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.23 and a 106.6% increase over the 52 week low of $21.06.

NXRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). NXRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports NXRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.09%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

