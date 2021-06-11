NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.341 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NXRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.8, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXRT was $56.8, representing a -0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.96 and a 75.47% increase over the 52 week low of $32.37.

NXRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). NXRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports NXRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.64%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.