NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.09, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXRT was $78.09, representing a -3.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.52 and a 99.57% increase over the 52 week low of $39.13.

NXRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NXRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.79. Zacks Investment Research reports NXRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.42%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NXRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NXRT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Microcap ETF (IWC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWC with an decrease of -5.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NXRT at 0.35%.

