NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.341 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NXRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.95% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.81, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXRT was $42.81, representing a -19.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.87 and a 103.28% increase over the 52 week low of $21.06.

NXRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). NXRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports NXRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.21%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXRT Dividend History page.

