NexPoint Residential Trust (FRA:5O4) Price Target Increased by 6.02% to 48.91

The average one-year price target for NexPoint Residential Trust (FRA:5O4) has been revised to 48.91 / share. This is an increase of 6.02% from the prior estimate of 46.13 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.30 to a high of 63.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.35% from the latest reported closing price of 29.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexPoint Residential Trust. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5O4 is 0.12%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 22,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,533K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5O4 by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,289K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5O4 by 3.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 979K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing an increase of 20.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5O4 by 23.91% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 973K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5O4 by 8.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 677K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

