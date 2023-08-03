NexPoint Residential Trust (FRA:5O4) Price Target Decreased by 7.47% to 47.31

The average one-year price target for NexPoint Residential Trust (FRA:5O4) has been revised to 47.31 / share. This is an decrease of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 51.13 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.03 to a high of 57.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.97% from the latest reported closing price of 36.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexPoint Residential Trust. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 8.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5O4 is 0.12%, a decrease of 22.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 23,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,361K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5O4 by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,289K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5O4 by 60.93% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,009K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5O4 by 7.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 781K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing an increase of 48.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5O4 by 82.24% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 754K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5O4 by 69.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.