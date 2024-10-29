NexPoint Residential raises quarterly dividend 10.3% to 51c per share

NexPoint Residential (NXRT) Trust announced that its board of directors unanimously approved a dividend of 51c per share of NXRT common stock, payable on December 31 to stockholders of record on December 13. This represents an 10.3% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend per share and an increase of 147.6% since inception in 2015.

