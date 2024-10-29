News & Insights

Stocks

NexPoint Residential raises quarterly dividend 10.3% to 51c per share

October 29, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

NexPoint Residential (NXRT) Trust announced that its board of directors unanimously approved a dividend of 51c per share of NXRT common stock, payable on December 31 to stockholders of record on December 13. This represents an 10.3% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend per share and an increase of 147.6% since inception in 2015.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NXRT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.