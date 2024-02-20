News & Insights

NexPoint Residential Q4 FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT), Tuesday announced a rise in its Funds from Operations or FFO for the fourth quarter.

FFO totaled $17.8 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.47 per share last year.

Core FFO stood at $17.4 million, or $0.66 per share, compared to $19.5 million, or $0.75 per share in the last year's quarter.

On an adjusted basis, FFO declined to $20.1 million, or $0.77 per share, compared to $22.0 million, or $0.84 per share prior year.

Profit surged to $18.4 million, or $0.70 per share from last year's $3.8 million, or $0.15 per share.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of $0.5 per share.

Revenue decreased to $68.9 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $69.3 million previous year.

Currently, NexPoint's stock is dropping 1.67 percent, to $30.56 on the New York Stock Exchange.

