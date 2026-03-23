NexPoint Real Estate Finance's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: NREF.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.125), with shares changing hands as low as $23.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.26% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NREF.PRA was trading at a 4.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.37% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NREF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: NREF.PRA) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NREF) are up about 1.2%.

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