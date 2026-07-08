NexPoint Real Estate Finance's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of NREF.PRA shares, versus NREF:
Below is a dividend history chart for NREF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: NREF.PRA) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NREF) are down about 1%.
Further NREF.PRA Research:
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