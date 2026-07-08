Markets
NREF.PRA

NexPoint Real Estate Finance's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

July 08, 2026 — 03:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: NREF.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.125), with shares changing hands as low as $24.73 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NREF.PRA was trading at a 0.08% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.15% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NREF.PRA shares, versus NREF:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NREF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

NREF.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: NREF.PRA) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NREF) are down about 1%.

Further NREF.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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Stocks mentioned

NREF.PRA
NREF

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