NexPoint Real Estate Finance prices IPO at $19, the low end of the range

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, a newly formed mortgage REIT focused on single-family rental and multifamily loans, raised $95 million by offering 5 million shares at $19, the low end of the range of $19 to $21. NexPoint Real Estate Finance plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NREF. Raymond James, Keefe Bruyette Woods and Baird acted as lead managers on the deal.

