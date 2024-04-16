NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Price Target Decreased by 5.21% to 15.47

The average one-year price target for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) has been revised to 15.47 / share. This is an decrease of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 16.32 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.28% from the latest reported closing price of 12.97 / share.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Declares $0.50 Dividend

On February 29, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on March 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $12.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.78%, the lowest has been 6.76%, and the highest has been 15.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.87 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 2.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexPoint Real Estate Finance. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NREF is 0.32%, an increase of 19.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 17,345K shares. The put/call ratio of NREF is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 8,587K shares representing 48.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund holds 4,372K shares representing 24.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund holds 901K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nexpoint Real Estate Strategies Fund holds 282K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 250K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NREF by 13.87% over the last quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is REIT, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.