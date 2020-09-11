NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NREF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.12, the dividend yield is 10.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NREF was $15.12, representing a -22.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.50 and a 138.49% increase over the 52 week low of $6.34.

NREF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD).

